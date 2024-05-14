CBSE Class 10 Results: Class 10 City Toppers Credit Help From Mother, Elder Brother For Success

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Toppers in Class 10 CBSE examination from the city say that time management and setting daily targets helped them score high. When they got bored from studying, they used to read books and play badminton, among other things. Two of them want to become engineers. Excerpt from what they told the Free Press

Sought guidance from elder brother

Khushi Mahawar has become the city topper by scoring 99.4 percent. Her elder brother has also passed the board exam in class 12th this year. He has secured 82 percent. Whenever there was any doubt in science or mathematics, I used to seek help from my elder brother. Both of us brothers and sisters stayed away from internet media. Both of us used to study together. We sometimes used smartphones for online studies. I used to set chapter wise targets every day and study accordingly. She also used to revise the chapter which she had read, so that it gets completed. Time management and discipline is very important. After studying for half or an hour, she used to talk to my parents or brother. My dream is to become an engineer. Reason: I will study further by taking PCM on the 11th.

Khushi Mahavar, 99.4 %

Got help from mother who teaches

Balraj Singh who studies in Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar says that my mother is a teacher in a private school. Therefore, along with providing emotional support at home, she also helped me in studies. He used to studied for seven to eight hours during the exam. He did not take any exam stress at all. I like maths and science, so took PCM in 11th. He also got the highest marks in mathematics in class 10th. I have two elder sisters who are currently studying, they also got support in their studies. Separate classes were organized for exam preparation and helping study material was also given. My hobbies are playing cricket, badminton and football. Apart from this, he likes to read books. I read autobiographies. When he got bored of studying during exams, he used to play badminton with his sisters for some time. My father Parvinder Singh is a businessman and mother Chusvinder Kaur is a teacher

Balraj Singh, 99.2 %

Watched all the World Cup matches even during exams

Shivansh Saxena who studies in St. Joseph's Coed, Arera Colony says that my parents are teachers. Therefore, there was a complete atmosphere of study at home. I used to study for four to five hours daily. He studied the same amount of time during the exam also because my preparation was already complete. I did not do coaching. He used to practise writing continuously at home. This is also the secret of my success. I believe that one should never be afraid of working hard. He did not take coaching. I am fond of cricket, so during my exams, I watched all the World Cup matches on TV. He is also fond of playing cricket. I play cricket when I am stressed about studies. Mother helped me in my studies at home, because she has been an Associate Professor of Management. She has taken PCM in 11th class. Along with this, I have started coaching for JEE. I am doing coaching for the first time. Also, the school is not a dummy. My dream is to do engineering in computer science from IIT Bombay.My father Navneet Saxena is a teacher and mother Ruchi Saxena is housewife

-Shivansh Saxena, 99 %