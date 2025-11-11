Indore News: SIR-2025; Distribution Of Voters’ Enumeration Forms Going On War Footing In Rau |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The door-to-door distribution of voters’ Enumeration Forms (EF) is underway on a war footing in Assembly Constituency 210 Rau of the district.

SDM Rau himself distributed the forms to voters at even at night. From total 379,000 voters of the Rau Assembly Constituency EF are distributed to over 90,000 voters. 326 BLOs are continuously carrying out this work.

After distribution of EF, the distribution is being was displayed online on the BLO app and voters were provided with information on how to fill the forms.

Collector and District Election Officer Shivam Verma are continuously reviewing the work of the SIR and has directed all Electoral Registration Officers to ensure the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe. In this regard, the Collector has directed that forms be distributed to voters when they are available at their home.

Official sources informed on Tuesday that there are 379,000 voters in the Rau Assembly Constituency to whom SIR forms are to be distributed. 326 BLOs are continuously carrying out this work. 35 supervisors are supervising the work.

In Rau Assembly Constituency, 4 Tehsildars and 20 Patwaris and Revenue Inspectors are constantly monitoring this process and ensuring that the work is completed within the time limit.

Political parties have also appointed Block Level Agents (BLA). CEO Janpad Panchayat Indore and Chief Municipal Officer of Rau Municipality and Zonal Officer of IMC are continuously touring the area for awareness and making voters aware about the SIR drive.

BLOs are getting the cooperation from voters as well. As a result, the work of form return collection has also started in the area. So far, about 90,000 forms have been distributed and this work is continuing.