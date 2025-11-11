Indore News: 2,500 Kg Of Coconut Powder Seized, Sent For Testing |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration, Food and Drug Administration department and the RTO, carried out a drive and seized about 2,500 kilograms of dry coconut powder from a bus on Tuesday. The team also raided two restaurants and collected the samples from there.

On the instructions of district collector Shivam Verma and SDM Om Narayan Singh Badkul, officials intercepted a UP registered bus of Samay Shatabdi Travels and found it transporting 100 bags of coconut powder belonging to Kirpa Sales, Palda in the city.

The owner, Manoj Talreja, was present there. The seized powder is valued at around Rs 5.6 lakh. The consignment had reportedly been brought from Mumbai and was being sent to Kanpur. Samples were collected by the officials for testing.

The officials said that the department is quickly addressing complaints received through various channels. Based on one such complaint, a food safety team inspected D Twelve Spaces Pvt. Ltd., Palda, where a centralised kitchen was found supplying meals to hostels operating under the name Stanza Living.

The inspection revealed poor pest control, improper drainage and lack of medical fitness certificates for food handlers. Five food samples were collected from the site.

Another inspection was carried out at Shrinath Restaurant in Shraddha Shri Colony on MR-9 Road following a complaint received on CM Helpline. Samples of tur dal, turmeric powder, peas, semolina and gram were collected for testing and the owner was instructed to maintain hygiene standards.

Collector Verma said that providing pure and safe food to citizens is the top priority of the administration. All collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed analysis. Further legal action will be taken based on the test reports.