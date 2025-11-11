Indore News: IIM Indore Receives 5 Palmes Of Excellence At Eduniversal Convention |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has joined the global league of top 100 business schools, receiving the prestigious 5 Palmes of Excellence at the 18th Eduniversal World Convention (EWC25). The recognition places IIM Indore among institutions with the strongest international influence and marks a milestone in its journey toward shaping responsible and globally aware leaders.

At the Eduniversal Palmes of Excellence Ceremony, held on the second day of the convention, top-performing business schools from 154 countries and regions were honoured for academic excellence, innovation and global impact. IIM Indore’s elevation to the 5 Palmes category underscores its growing reputation as a hub for holistic education, sustainability and ethical leadership.

Expressing pride in the achievement, IIM Indore director said Prof Himanshu Rai said, “Being recognized among the top 100 business schools globally with the 5 Palmes of Excellence is a testament to our collective vision and purpose. At IIM Indore, we see management education as a force for good – one that shapes ethical, compassionate, and globally aware leaders. This milestone strengthens our resolve to keep pushing boundaries in research, innovation, and impact while staying rooted in our core values of integrity and inclusivity.”

The awards ceremony concluded a dynamic day of discussions under the theme “Building Global Trust in an Age of Uncertainty.” Academic leaders, deans and experts from around the world gathered at IIM Indore to deliberate on how business schools can rebuild confidence in leadership and education amid geopolitical shifts and rapid technological change.

Key sessions included a keynote by Prof Sung Joo Park on the “global trust deficit” and a panel on “Navigating Geopolitical Uncertainties” chaired by Dr Sherif Kamel of The American University in Cairo. Experts such as Shivraj Kanungo, Prof Igor Postu?a and Nishit Jain shared insights on resilient academic partnerships. Discussions also explored the intersection of AI, ethics, and education, with panels led by Dr George Jabbour, Dr Tawhid Chtioui and Prof Martin Lukes examining how to retain the human touch in an algorithm-driven world.

Adding a lighter note, the EWC25 Leadership Cup -- a friendly football match between Team IIM Indore and Team Eduniversal -- celebrated teamwork and camaraderie, symbolising the collaborative spirit of global business education.