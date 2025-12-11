MP News: Senior Citizens Not Getting Geeta Bhawan Facility Due To Land Dispute In Manawar

MP News: Senior Citizens Not Getting Geeta Bhawan Facility Due To Land Dispute | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s Geeta Bhawan project, meant to offer senior citizens a dedicated space for religious study, libraries, entertainment and community interaction, is facing a major roadblock due to a dispute between the municipal council and revenue department over land allocation.

As per guidelines, each Geeta Bhawan has to be located centrally with easy accessibility and nearby shops. An auditorium with a seating capacity of 700 is also part of the proposed design.

The municipal council is demanding the Old Tehsil Office premises, unused and deteriorating structure, as the ideal location. The land, measuring about 4,990 square metres, is currently unused after Tehsil operations shifted to Indore Road.

However, the revenue department, is disagreeing with the decision and instead offering a land two kilometres away near Ward No 15 or the trenching ground.

As per reports, the department may be considering handing the Tehsil land to the Housing Board.

Municipal council president Ajay Patidar and several senior citizens insisted that the old Tehsil premises would best serve the community. He said that the location would enable accessibility, revenue generation and city development through additional shops and markets. Nearby shopkeepers also support the proposal as it would sustain their livelihoods.