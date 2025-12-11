 MP News: Senior Citizens Not Getting Geeta Bhawan Facility Due To Land Dispute In Manawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMP News: Senior Citizens Not Getting Geeta Bhawan Facility Due To Land Dispute In Manawar

MP News: Senior Citizens Not Getting Geeta Bhawan Facility Due To Land Dispute In Manawar

Municipal council president Ajay Patidar and several senior citizens insisted that the old Tehsil premises would best serve the community. He said that the location would enable accessibility, revenue generation, and city development through additional shops and markets. Nearby shopkeepers also support the proposal, as it would sustain their livelihoods.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Senior Citizens Not Getting Geeta Bhawan Facility Due To Land Dispute | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s Geeta Bhawan project, meant to offer senior citizens a dedicated space for religious study, libraries, entertainment and community interaction, is facing a major roadblock due to a dispute between the municipal council and revenue department over land allocation.

Read Also
Aesthetic & Good Vibes...Here's How's A Gen-Z Designed Indian Post Office Looks Like; And, Union...
article-image

As per guidelines, each Geeta Bhawan has to be located centrally with easy accessibility and nearby shops. An auditorium with a seating capacity of 700 is also part of the proposed design.

The municipal council is demanding the Old Tehsil Office premises, unused and deteriorating structure, as the ideal location. The land, measuring about 4,990 square metres, is currently unused after Tehsil operations shifted to Indore Road.

However, the revenue department, is disagreeing with the decision and instead offering a land two kilometres away near Ward No 15 or the trenching ground.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Slams BMC Over 1,526-Day Delay In Revenue Appeal; Says Richest Civic Body Must Act ‘At Lightning Speed’
Bombay HC Slams BMC Over 1,526-Day Delay In Revenue Appeal; Says Richest Civic Body Must Act ‘At Lightning Speed’
Bombay HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against Former MNS Leader In 2020 Advocate Assault Case
Bombay HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against Former MNS Leader In 2020 Advocate Assault Case
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Mocks Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Laddus’ Remark; Says SP Won’t Return To Power Till 2047
Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Mocks Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Laddus’ Remark; Says SP Won’t Return To Power Till 2047
UP Voter Roll Cleanup: EC Orders Re-Verification Of 3 Crore Names Flagged As Ineligible Under Special Revision Drive
UP Voter Roll Cleanup: EC Orders Re-Verification Of 3 Crore Names Flagged As Ineligible Under Special Revision Drive

As per reports, the department may be considering handing the Tehsil land to the Housing Board.

Municipal council president Ajay Patidar and several senior citizens insisted that the old Tehsil premises would best serve the community. He said that the location would enable accessibility, revenue generation and city development through additional shops and markets. Nearby shopkeepers also support the proposal as it would sustain their livelihoods.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls For Stability In West Asia

PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls For Stability In West Asia

US Fed Meeting: Jerome Powell-led FOMC Cuts Key Interest Rates To 3.50%-3.75% Amid Elevated...

US Fed Meeting: Jerome Powell-led FOMC Cuts Key Interest Rates To 3.50%-3.75% Amid Elevated...

'You Won't Decide Order Of My Speech': HM Amit Shah Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi After He Disrupts His...

'You Won't Decide Order Of My Speech': HM Amit Shah Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi After He Disrupts His...

'In Thailand For Work, Won't Return': Luthra Brothers Allege 'Vindictive Behaviour' By Authorities...

'In Thailand For Work, Won't Return': Luthra Brothers Allege 'Vindictive Behaviour' By Authorities...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Flags 2.25 Lakh Duplicate Voters In Draft Roll; Door-To-Door...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Flags 2.25 Lakh Duplicate Voters In Draft Roll; Door-To-Door...