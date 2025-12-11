Indore News: 254-Day Delay Condoned; High court Stays Compassionate Appointment Order | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has condoned a 254-day delay by the state government in filing a writ appeal challenging a compassionate-appointment order passed earlier in favour of Geeta Devi.

A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi allowed the State’s application for condonation of delay after considering the reasons furnished. The court has now admitted the appeal for final hearing, scheduling it for the week commencing January 27, 2026. Until then, the execution of the single judge’s order stands stayed.

The State argued that the single judge had relied on the judgment in Premsingh Rajawat v. State of MP to grant compassionate appointment, but pointed out that while the Supreme Court dismissed the State’s SLP against that decision, it had specifically clarified that the ruling should not be treated as a precedent, particularly where facts differ. The State also cited Clause 41 of the 2008 policy of the General Administration Department, which bars compassionate appointment if any dependent family member of the deceased is already employed in government service.

Counsel for Geeta Devi countered that although two of her sons are employed in the Indian Army and the Border Security Force, respectively, neither supports nor maintains her, and they rarely visit the family. The petitioner is said to reside with another son who is caring for two mentally challenged children, a circumstance that was highlighted to justify the compassionate-appointment claim.

Finding that the case raises prima facie arguable issues, the bench listed the matter for detailed consideration next year.