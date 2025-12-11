 Indore News: Slovak University To Explore Research, Academic Opportunities At SGSITS
During the three-day visit, the delegation interacted with various departments, research laboratories, and senior academic leaders to identify potential areas of cooperation in engineering sciences and interdisciplinary research. On Thursday, they will visit CIDI, IDEA Lab, and the departments of civil, mechanical, and production Engineering.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation from Slovakia’s Technical University of Kosice (TUKE) visited Shri GS Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore to explore research collaboration, student and faculty exchange programs, and joint supervision of PhD and postgraduate theses on Wednesday. 

During the three-day visit, the delegation interacted with various departments, research laboratories, and senior academic leaders to identify potential areas of cooperation in engineering sciences and interdisciplinary research. On Thursday, they will visit CIDI, IDEA Lab, and the departments of civil, mechanical, and production engineering. Heads of Departments and Deans will present the institute’s facilities, ongoing research, and innovations.

A high-level meeting will also be held in the IT Department Conference Room, where Heads of departments and senior faculty will discuss long-term academic partnerships and collaborative programmes.

SGSITS Director Professor Neetesh Purohit said, “We will work with TUKE University to create joint research projects in emerging engineering technologies and enable student and faculty exchanges that provide real exposure to international research standards.”

The visit marked a step toward formalizing joint research projects, exchange programmes, and other collaborative initiatives between SGSITS and TUKE University.

