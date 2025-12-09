MP News: Khajuraho Food Poisoning Case; 3 Hotel Employees Die, 2 On Ventilators |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three hotel employees died of alleged food poisoning and two are still on ventilators after having meals at a hotel in Khajuraho. In all, 11 people were hospitalised following food poisoning, according to health department officials. Others are undergirding treatment in Jayarogya Hospital attached to Gwalior Medical College.

The Chhatarpur district administration, in a statement, confirmed the deaths of three persons and announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the families of the deceased.

The incident was reported on Monday afternoon, when all 11 employees of Gautam Resort in Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district sat for lunch. Soon after the meal, they felt dizzy, had nausea, stomach ache and anxiety. All of them were rushed to the district hospital.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply

Owing to their critical condition, they were referred to Gwalior's Jayarogya Hospital, where three of them including a woman died during treatment. Staff members Hardik Soni (20), Pragilal Kushwaha (54), Golu Agnihotri (25), Bihari Lal Patel (60), Ramswaroop Kushwaha (47), Ravi Kauder (19), Dayaram Kushwaha (65), Roshni Rajak (30), and Girja Rajak (35) felt unwell shortly after having lunch. They were taken to the district hospital in a critical condition from where they were referred to the Jayarogya hospital in Gwalior.

As soon as the incident was reported, the health department and police swung into action. The police reached the resort and collected food samples. The health department has sent all samples of food, water and pertaining to kitchen cleanliness for testing. The administration has given strict instructions to resort management regarding kitchen cleanliness and food quality.

Civil surgeon Dr Sharad Chaurasia said, 11 fell ill after food poisoning. Three of them died while two of them still on ventilators. Remaining are undergoing treatment in Jayarogya hospital in Gwalior. The deceased have been identified as Pragilal Kushwaha, Girija Rajak and Ramswaroop Kushwaha. The administration has sent food samples for testing after the incident came to light.

Chhatarpur district collector Parth Jaiswal said, Three of those hospitalised in Jayarogya Hospital have died. Team of doctors has been deployed for treatment.