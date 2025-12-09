 MP News: Khajuraho Food Poisoning Case; 3 Hotel Employees Die, 2 On Ventilators
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Khajuraho Food Poisoning Case; 3 Hotel Employees Die, 2 On Ventilators

MP News: Khajuraho Food Poisoning Case; 3 Hotel Employees Die, 2 On Ventilators

Three hotel employees died of alleged food poisoning and two are still on ventilators after having meals at a hotel in Khajuraho. In all, 11 people were hospitalised following food poisoning, according to health department officials. Others are undergirding treatment in Jayarogya Hospital attached to Gwalior Medical College.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Khajuraho Food Poisoning Case; 3 Hotel Employees Die, 2 On Ventilators |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three hotel employees died of alleged food poisoning and two are still on ventilators after having meals at a hotel in Khajuraho. In all, 11 people were hospitalised following food poisoning, according to health department officials. Others are undergirding treatment in Jayarogya Hospital attached to Gwalior Medical College.

The Chhatarpur district administration, in a statement, confirmed the deaths of three persons and announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the families of the deceased.

The incident was reported on Monday afternoon, when all 11 employees of Gautam Resort in Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district sat for lunch. Soon after the meal, they felt dizzy, had nausea, stomach ache and anxiety. All of them were rushed to the district hospital.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply
article-image

Owing to their critical condition, they were referred to Gwalior's Jayarogya Hospital, where three of them including a woman died during treatment. Staff members Hardik Soni (20), Pragilal Kushwaha (54), Golu Agnihotri (25), Bihari Lal Patel (60), Ramswaroop Kushwaha (47), Ravi Kauder (19), Dayaram Kushwaha (65), Roshni Rajak (30), and Girja Rajak (35) felt unwell shortly after having lunch. They were taken to the district hospital in a critical condition from where they were referred to the Jayarogya hospital in Gwalior.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

As soon as the incident was reported, the health department and police swung into action. The police reached the resort and collected food samples. The health department has sent all samples of food, water and pertaining to kitchen cleanliness for testing. The administration has given strict instructions to resort management regarding kitchen cleanliness and food quality.

Civil surgeon Dr Sharad Chaurasia said, 11 fell ill after food poisoning. Three of them died while two of them still on ventilators. Remaining are undergoing treatment in Jayarogya hospital in Gwalior. The deceased have been identified as Pragilal Kushwaha, Girija Rajak and Ramswaroop Kushwaha. The administration has sent food samples for testing after the incident came to light.

Chhatarpur district collector Parth Jaiswal said, Three of those hospitalised in Jayarogya Hospital have died. Team of doctors has been deployed for treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: Cabinet Committee On Investment Promotion Gives Green Signal For Investment In Khajuraho...

MP News: Cabinet Committee On Investment Promotion Gives Green Signal For Investment In Khajuraho...

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair

MP News: Cabinet Okays Special Industrial Promotion Package To Maswasi Grant In Sagar

MP News: Cabinet Okays Special Industrial Promotion Package To Maswasi Grant In Sagar

MP News: Khajuraho Food Poisoning Case; 3 Hotel Employees Die, 2 On Ventilators

MP News: Khajuraho Food Poisoning Case; 3 Hotel Employees Die, 2 On Ventilators