MP News: VB G-Ram-G To Take Rural Development To New Heights In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued clear instructions to officials through a video conference from the Aalirajpur District Collectorate. He said that providing clean and safe drinking water to every citizen is the foremost responsibility of urban local bodies.

He warned that any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against concerned officials for lapses.

The Chief Minister directed that clean drinking water supply in both rural and urban areas be given top priority. He instructed officials to ensure immediate repair of pipeline leakages and supply of water that is safe from a health point of view.

Dr. Yadav also announced the launch of a statewide Clean Water Campaign, to be implemented in two phases. The first phase will run from January 10 to February 28 and the second phase from March 1 to March 31. He emphasized interdepartmental coordination for effective execution of the campaign.

During the video conference, District Panchayat CEO Virendra Baghel, Joint Collector Manoj Garwal, and other departmental officers were present virtually.