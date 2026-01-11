Indore News: 407 BSF Recruits Pass Out Parade | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand passing-out parade of Constable Batches 208 and 209 was organised at the Border Security Force Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) on Saturday. A total of 407 newly trained constables formally took the oath to safeguard national unity, integrity and sovereignty.

The ceremony was held in the presence of chief guest Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu, inspector general, BSF Subsidiary Training Centre. Parade commander Tausif Alam led the oath-taking ceremony, where recruits pledged allegiance to the Constitution in front of the national flag.

Following the parade, the trainees presented disciplined demonstrations, including Mass PT and a Bihu performance, reflecting physical endurance and team spirit. The recruits underwent rigorous 44-week training covering weapons handling, drill, physical conditioning, field craft, map reading, battle skills, firing practice, border surveillance and counter-terrorism operations. Special emphasis was placed on character building and leadership development to prepare them for border guarding and internal security duties.

Outstanding trainees from both batches were awarded medals and certificates for excellence in overall performance, physical efficiency, shooting and drill. The ceremony concluded with pride, marking the successful completion of training and readiness of the recruits to serve the nation in challenging conditions.