MP: 4 Injured As Hoarding Collapses Outside Nadda's Meeting Venue | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including two security personnel were injured when a hoarding outside the venue of JP Nadda’s public meeting collapsed here on Friday.

All four have been admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The injured were rushed to the hospital in a police vehicle in a hurry. After the accident, there was chaos at the spot. The hoarding was put up outside the meeting place. At present, the condition of the injured is said to be out of danger.

Nadda was here to to address a roadshow regarding the 2023 elections and a public meeting on the completion of 9 years of BJP's central government.