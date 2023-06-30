Indore: Financial Aid Given To Road Accident Victims' Relatives 

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Ilayaraja T has provided financial assistance to the family members of a deceased and two persons injured in road accidents in the city, under the Solatium Fund scheme.

Abhishek Jaiswal, resident of Rauwas was granted Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the unfortunate demise of his wife, Diksha Jaiswal, due to a collision with an unidentified vehicle at Gol Chauraha Rau. Pinky Verma, wife of Mukesh Verma, received Rs 50,000 for injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident in the MIG area of the city.

Similarly, Chanda Bai, who got injured in a hit-and-run accident near CHL Hospital, AB Road, was granted Rs 50,000 in compensation. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a new scheme for compensating victims of hit-and-run accidents, with increased compensation amounts.

As per the notification issued on February 25, 2022, the compensation for serious injuries has been increased from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000, while the compensation for fatalities has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, applicants must submit the application form along with the FIR, autopsy report or MLC of the injured person, identity card of the deceased person's family and bank details.

The police department forwards these documents to the collectorate for approval. Traffic management police are actively raising awareness among the public regarding the Solatium Fund scheme, urging them to take advantage of the available assistance.