WATCH: 'Opposition Inciting Muslims In Name Of UCC': PM Modi To Booth Workers In Bhopal; Says Triple Talaq Not Essential In Islam

WATCH: 'Opposition Inciting Muslims In Name Of UCC': PM Modi To BJP Booth Workers In Bhopal; Says Triple Talaq Not A Essential Part Of Islam |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to blur religion divisions, while simultaneously mounting an attack on Opposition, PM Modi said "Indian Muslims should understand they are being incited for oppositions' gains."

"If opposition was the real well wisher of Muslims, then my Muslim brothers and sisters would not be lacking behind in education and employment,” said PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with the BJP booth workers in Bhopal on Tuesday.

PM Modi further talked about the need for Uniform Civil Code and said that even the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of it.

'Can A Country Run On Two Laws?...'

Modi asked how different rules could apply to members of the same family?

He said, "Muslims of India should understand who are those inciting them for their own gains. Today we are seeing some people inciting others (Muslims) in the name of uniform civil code. Even the Constitution talks about equal rights to the citizens. They (opposition) blame us, but it is they who do Muslim, Muslim.”

He also said that people who are supporting the triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.

“Some people think that triple talaq only concerns women. But, it is not true. Its implications are bigger than that. A family marries their daughter with so much hope and if she returns home after sometime because her husband divorced her by saying ‘talaq’ three times, it shatters the whole family,” he said.

'Triple Talaq A Means To Oppress Muslim Women'

He added that if triple talaq had any connection with Islam then several Muslim dominated countries of the world would not have banned triple talaq.

“I was in Egypt yesterday and Egypt has 90 percent population belonging to the Sunni community. But, it has abolished triple talaq more than 80-90 years ago. Some people are trying to use triple talaq as a means to keep oppressing Muslim women,” he said.