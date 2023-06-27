Bhopal: PM Modi Flags Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains From Rani Kamlapati Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Narendra Modi flagged off 5 Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station on Tuesday morning.
Of these five, two mill boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh and will connect Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Jabalpur.
The other three trains will connect--Goa (Mudgaon) to Mumbai, Ranchi to Patna and Dharwad to Bengaluru.
