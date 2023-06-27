Madhya Pradesh: Safai Worker’s House Burnt, Palika Team Provides Help

FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Nagar Palika reached the residence of a Safai worker after his house was burnt for some unknown reasons and helped him.

According to reports, the household goods of Safai worker Sitaram Balmiki were destroyed in the fire. The fire engines of the civic body rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

When Nagar Palika chairperson Shashi Anil Yadav came to know of it, she visited Balmiki’s residence with a team of officials.

Yadav not only provided rations to the family of Balmiki also provided financial help. Representative of the local MP to the civic body Devendra Yadav and other accompanied Palika chairperson.