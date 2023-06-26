 Madhya Pradsh: RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned scientist of Khargone Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dr RK Singh was honoured with the ‘Best KVK Scientist’ award in a national seminar, organised in Bengaluru. 

Dr RK Singh was felicitated for presenting a research paper on the topic ‘Cluster frontline demonstration an effective communication approach for dissemination of sustainable soybean technology’ in a seminar organised by the Indian Society of Extension Education (ISEE), New Delhi at the Agricultural University, Bengaluru from June 22 to 24. 

Singh was honoured with the ‘Best KVK Scientist’ title by Karnataka agriculture minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi deputy director general (Agriculture Extension) Dr US Gautam. He was also honoured for providing advanced agricultural technology to farmers of Khargone district.  

Dr Singh was congratulated by senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dr GS Kulmi, Zonal Agricultural Research Centre (ZARC) co-director Dr Whyke Jain and all the scientists and employees of his organisation.

