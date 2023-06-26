Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Grapplers Put Up Stellar Show

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of seven grapplers from Dhar, representing the country in the Asian Grappling Championship, organised by United World Wrestling (UWW) in Kazakhstan’s Astana from June 21 to 24, have won many medals in the competition. Players collectively won two gold, one silver and 10 bronze medals.

These were the first grappling medals for India after 15 years. Anam Khan won two gold medals. Parth Birkar won silver and a bronze medal in the 42 kg weight category. Jayant Pal secured two bronze medals in 47 kg category. Similarly, two bronze were secured by Chand Mangal in 65 kg, two by Dhruv Yadav in 100 kg, two by Mitansh Prajapat and two by Yashvardhan Yadav.

On this achievement, a reception was organised from Indore Naka to Rajwada on his return to the country on June 26. Grappling Federation of India president OP Narwal, Madhya Pradesh president Alok Khare, secretary Sanjay Panwar and others have congratulated them.