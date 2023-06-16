Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Special court in Dhar, awarded life sentence to a youth in a rape case. Dhar additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) Archana Dangi said that court held Shubham Rajput, 22, of Bheelkhedi, Chegaonmakhan village of Khandwa district guilty under section 363, 366 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4(2) of the POCSO Act and Section 3(2) (V) of the SC/ST Act.

Dangi said that victim’s father had lodged an oral complaint with the PIthampur police claiming that on August 4, 2021 night after dinner, they all went to sleep at 11 pm along with victim. At 2.30 am on August 5, victim’s father found his daughter missing.

He searched for her in the surrounding area and inquired with relatives, but could not find her. He suspected that Shubham had taken away his daughter. Following this, victim’s father lodged a missing complaint. Police recovered the girl on August 8. In her statement, girl told the police that accused Shubham took her away on the pretext of marriage and outraged her modesty.

Based on her statement and other evidences, including her medical examination report, court pronounced Shubham guilty.

