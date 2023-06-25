 PM Modi To Visit MP's Bhopal On June 27, Sound BJP's MP Poll Bugle
After wrapping up his four-day state visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi will be addressing his first rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), kicked-off its campaign for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh on June 22. However, the poll bugle in the real sense will sound with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27.

After wrapping up his four-day state visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi will be addressing his first rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The state leadership has prepared a grand welcome for Modi with a mammoth roadshow on his arrival in Bhopal on June 27.

In a day long visit to the state, Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes from launching a mission to combat 'Sickle Cell Anaemia' to distribution of 'Ayushman Bharat' cards in Shahdol district."The Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission will be a new campaign for screening of the people who are suffering from this disease and for arrangement of their treatment,â?

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said adding that over one crore Ayushman Bharat cards are ready in Madhya Pradesh. The distribution of these cards will also be done symbolically during Modiâ?Ts programme in Shahdol. Modi will also attend the concluding part of the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra launched on June 22 from Balaghat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to flag off this yatra to kick-off the party's poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh. However, he could not attend the inaugural session due to bad weather and Chouhan had to launch the campaign. These five yatras are from Balaghat to Shahdol, Chhindwara to Shahdol, Singrampur to Shahdol, Kalinjar Fort (UP) to Shahdol and Dhauni (Sidhi to Shahdol).

They will assemble in Shahdol and the concluding session will be addressed by Modi. From Shahdol Modi will arrive in Bhopal, where he will flag off two more Vande Bharat Express trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal- Jabalpur). This means that poll-bound Madhya Pradesh will get three Vande Bharat Express trains in a span of two months.

The first one was flagged off by Modi during his last visit to Bhopal on April 1."We are preparing for a mega roadshow to welcome PM Mdi in Bhopal on June 27. We are all proud to have such a strong leader, who has been accepted as a global leader.

As PM Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh after returning from America, the MP BJP workers will organise a mega roadshow to welcome him," state BJP president V. D. Sharma said on Saturday. The BJP's national president J. P. Nadda will arrive in Bhopal on June 26, and he will hold a meeting with the state unit leaders. He will also address a gathering of the BJP booth workers.

