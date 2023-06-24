 Bhopal: 116th Foundation Day Of Punjab And Sindh Bank Celebrated
Bhopal: 116th Foundation Day Of Punjab And Sindh Bank Celebrated



Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab and Sindh bank is the leading public sector bank of the country. On Saturday, the bank celebrated its 116th Foundation Day in Bhopal zone. Awadhesh Narayan Singh, the zonal manager, expressed gratitude to customers and beneficiaries for their support and trust in their organisation.

Anand Joshi, Assistant General Manager, congratulated the staff members, emphasised on making it a technology-enabled smart bank. He encouraged workers to do better.

On the occasion, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Bhopal zone, gifted wheelchairs to five specially abled persons. Regional head of SBI Life Manoj Jain, regional manager of the bank, senior zonal manager and other dignitaries were present. Incharge from other bank branches were also present.

