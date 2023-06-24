Bhopal: 4,000 Cops To Be Deployed, Security Beefed Up Ahead Of PM’s Visit

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 4,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhopal on Tuesday.

About 1,000 police personnel have been called from Indore, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Shahdol, Chhindwara district, police officials said. Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra chaired a meeting with all assistant police commissioners, deputy police commissioners, crime branch officials, traffic cops on Saturday to review the security arrangements.

According to police officials, check drives have been increased at the railway stations, bus stands, airport, markets and other areas. Vehicles coming from other districts and states are also being checked.

Barricades have been placed along routes where PM Modi is expected to pass. He will flag off Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamalapati station on Tuesday and address a programme at Motilaal Nehru stadium. Vehicular flow will be prohibited along the route connecting Rani Kamalapati station to stadium. Alternative routes will remain open.

Traffic diversion

Harinarayanachari Mishra said diverted traffic plan would be released on Sunday. Police will ensure that people don’t face any problem in commuting for which 500 traffic police personnel will be deployed on Tuesday, he added.