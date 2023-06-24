Bhopal: PM Modi's Grand Road Show On June 27

File photo of PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Modi will participate in the grand road show to be organised in Bhopal on June 27, informed BJP State President VD Sharma on Saturday.

The route of the road show is yet to be chalked out.

Sharma was addressing the Press Conference at party office in Bhopal on Saturday. "This time the road show is confirmed as PM Modi himself has given the nod."

Modi will also inaugurate two Vande Bharat trains during his visit. He will flag off two Vande Bharat Express here, namely, Indore-Jabalpur and Bhopal-Jabalpur.

VD Sharma Speaks On "Corruption Nath"

On Congress leader Kamal Nath's "corruption Nath" posters, he alleged that it was an internal conspiracy by some Congress workers. "CSomeone from Congress must have pasted such posters of Kamal Nath," he said as he questioned the stoic silence of Digvijay Singh and Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh on the matter.

At the same time, he also accused Congress of putting the posters of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in retaliation to the posters put up against Kamal Nath.