 Bhopal: PM Modi's Grand Road Show On June 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: PM Modi's Grand Road Show On June 27

Bhopal: PM Modi's Grand Road Show On June 27

The route of the Bhopal road show is yet to be chalked out.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
File photo of PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Modi will participate in the grand road show to be organised in Bhopal on June 27, informed BJP State President VD Sharma on Saturday.

The route of the road show is yet to be chalked out.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: From Smriti Irani To PM Modi, BJP Top Leadership In State This Week
article-image

Sharma was addressing the Press Conference at party office in Bhopal on Saturday. "This time the road show is confirmed as PM Modi himself has given the nod."

Modi will also inaugurate two Vande Bharat trains during his visit.  He will flag off two Vande Bharat Express here, namely, Indore-Jabalpur and Bhopal-Jabalpur.

Read Also
MP Poster War: After 'Wanted Corruption Nath', 'Shivraj Nahi, Ghotala Raj' Posters Spring Up In...
article-image

VD Sharma Speaks On "Corruption Nath"

On Congress leader Kamal Nath's "corruption Nath" posters, he alleged that it was an internal conspiracy by some Congress workers. "CSomeone from Congress must have pasted such posters of Kamal Nath," he said as he questioned the stoic silence of Digvijay Singh and Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh on the matter.

At the same time, he also accused Congress of putting the posters of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in retaliation to the posters put up against Kamal Nath.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Members With Scared Reptiles, Says Fear Of 'Modi Wave Pushed...

WATCH: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Members With Scared Reptiles, Says Fear Of 'Modi Wave Pushed...

To Marry Or Not Is Entirely Rahul's Call, Says Kamal Nath

To Marry Or Not Is Entirely Rahul's Call, Says Kamal Nath

As Sitting MLAs Face Denial Of Tickets, Turf Battles Erupt In MP BJP

As Sitting MLAs Face Denial Of Tickets, Turf Battles Erupt In MP BJP

Bhopal: PM Modi's Grand Road Show On June 27

Bhopal: PM Modi's Grand Road Show On June 27

MP: Bishop & Nun Get Anticipatory Bail In Religion Conversion Case In Katni

MP: Bishop & Nun Get Anticipatory Bail In Religion Conversion Case In Katni