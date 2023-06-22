MP Elections 2023: From Smriti Irani To PM Modi, BJP Top Leadership In State This Week

PM Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani | Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are inching closer, the ruling BJP’s top leadership is getting active in the state. In this series, union minister Smriti Irani will come to Indore on June 24, BJP national president JP Nadda will reach Bhopal on June 26, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal and Shahdol on June 27.

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah was also scheduled to visit Balaghat today to flag off Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra which got cancelled due to bad weather.

Smriti Irani - June 24

Union Minister Smriti Irani will come to Indore on Saturday. Here, she will inform the intellectuals of Indore city about the works done during the nine years tenure of the Modi government, based on the Lokniti report. Later, Irani will also interact with the media in the city.

JP Nadda - June 26

BJP's National President JP Nadda will come to Bhopal on 26 June. He will attend the training of booth level workers to be held at Motilal Nehru Stadium here. He will also give training to 5-5 members of booth committees who have come to Bhopal from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. Along with this, we will also take stock of the Prime Minister's program to be held on June 27.

PM Modi - June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Bhopal on June 27. He will flag off two Vande Bharat Express here, namely, Indore-Jabalpur and Bhopal-Jabalpur.Afterwards, he will attend a program of booth level workers at Motilal Nehru Stadium. From here, PM will leave for Shahdol where he will attend a program organised by the tribal community.

