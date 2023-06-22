Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh Raids Hookah Bars Across City

Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh, along with Bairagarh SDM, conducted raids at several Hookah bars across the city and lodged FIR against the operators on Tuesday.

Locations that were raided include Seven Oak Restaurant, Bairagarh, Hideout, Gandhinagar and Latitude, MP Nagar. A joint team of SDM Bairagarh, Excise Officer, Station House Officer, Food and Drug Officer did intensive checking at hookah bars and registered cases under IPC section 188.

Notably, E-hookah, nicotine hookah is banned in the district under Section 144 by the district magistrate.

Under the de-addiction campaign, continuous action has been taken against Hookah Bar operators by the excise staff in the past few days.

