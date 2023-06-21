Bhopal: 12 Athletes Faint In Train After Consuming Packaged Food

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve athletes from Madhya Pradesh fainted in a moving train in Ludhiana after consuming packaged food from a hotel in Amritsar on Wednesday.

A group of 120 girls was on way from Amritsar to Madhya Pradesh. Of them, 12 athletes felt sick and became unconscious after eating food. As soon as this incident came to the attention of the officials, the train was stopped at Ludhiana railway station and all of them were admitted to the emergency ward of Ludhiana Civil Hospital.

The athletes who fell sick are residents of Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul, Singrauli and Dhar. The food eaten by the players is also being examined by depositing it in the Civil Hospital of Ludhiana. Some of the athletes who fainted were Pooja Kharadi, Pooja Solanki, Priyanshi Patidar, Sonu Dawar and Mahi Chanderiya.

A group of athletes from Madhya Pradesh who have done well in different sports disciplines visited Amritsar and Wagah Border under Maa Tujhe Pranam scheme. This trip was organised by Sports and Youth Welfare Department. A department official said, “Athletes fell sick after eating Chinese food, they were immediately taken to the hospital. Now, they are fine and the athletes are coming back tomorrow.”

However, sources said eight athletes were still in the hospital. The players belong to different categories. They include NCC, NSS, Scouts & Guides, merit holders and sportsmen. They left Madhya Pradesh on June 17. Teachers and their managers from Madhya Pradesh accompanied them.

