MP: Eight Killed, One Injured After Two Vehicles Collide On Indore-Ahmedabad Highway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people were killed and another was injured after an SUV they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the busy Indore-Ahmedabad Highway near Betma in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late on Wednesday night, police said.

According to officials, the victims were travelling to Guna when their SUV collided with an unidentified vehicle on the four-lane highway.

"We received about a Bolero car accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad Highway in Betwa Police Station limits. There were nine people in the vehicle, and 8 of them were killed. All the people were going towards Guna," DSP (rural) Umakant Chaudhary said.

"Of those eight people killed in the accident is a police constable. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the other person injured in the incident has been taken to the hospital," he added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on May 6, four children and a driver were killed while two other children sustained injuries after a tractor overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The accident occurred in Tineta village under the jurisdiction of Chargawan police station in the district, the police added. (ANI)