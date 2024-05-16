 MP: Eight Killed, One Injured After Two Vehicles Collide On Indore-Ahmedabad Highway
According to officials, the victims were travelling to Guna when their SUV collided with an unidentified vehicle on the four-lane highway.

ANI Thursday, May 16, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eight people were killed and another was injured after an SUV they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the busy Indore-Ahmedabad Highway near Betma in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late on Wednesday night, police said.

"We received about a Bolero car accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad Highway in Betwa Police Station limits. There were nine people in the vehicle, and 8 of them were killed. All the people were going towards Guna," DSP (rural) Umakant Chaudhary said.

"Of those eight people killed in the accident is a police constable. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the other person injured in the incident has been taken to the hospital," he added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on May 6, four children and a driver were killed while two other children sustained injuries after a tractor overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The accident occurred in Tineta village under the jurisdiction of Chargawan police station in the district, the police added. (ANI)

