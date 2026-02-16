 Indore News: Traffic Cops Remove Vehicles Parked In No-Parking Zones On Jail Road


Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Traffic Cops Remove Vehicles Parked In No-Parking Zones On Jail Road | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police continued its special drive in the Jail Road area and took action against vehicles parked in no-parking zones and were creating traffic congestion on Sunday.  

Police officers patrolled the area to monitor the situation and took immediate action after traffic rules were violated.

During the inspection, several vehicles were found parked illegally outside the white road markings meant to keep the road clear. Due to such wrongly parked vehicles, the flow of traffic was disturbed and pedestrians and commuters faced inconvenience.

To remove these obstructions, the traffic police used cranes to tow away and penalise vehicles parked in restricted areas.

Indore News: Teens Stab Man 18 Times, Held For Murder In Robbery Attempt
article-image

The traffic police urged shopkeepers and vehicle owners to cooperate by parking their vehicles only at designated parking places. Shopkeepers were advised to keep the space within the white markings outside their shops free so that customers can park properly without blocking the road.

Officials said that such regular checks and strict action will continue in the coming days. The traffic police have made it clear that vehicles parked in no-parking zones or causing obstruction will face strict action.

Action against 1415 riders for not wearing helmets

Traffic police took action against 1415 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. The drive covered major traffic intersections including Palasia, Vijay Nagar, Mhow Naka, Chanakyapuri, and Rajiv Gandhi Circle.

Along with issuing challans, traffic police personnel also made public announcements to explain the importance of wearing helmets and following traffic rules.

Officials said that the drive focused on both enforcement and awareness. The commuters were informed that wearing a helmet is essential for their own safety and for protecting their families from tragic consequences of road accidents.

The Indore Traffic Police have urged citizens to always wear helmets, follow traffic rules responsibly, and treat road safety as a top priority for themselves and others on the road.

