Indore News: Teens Stab Man 18 Times, Held For Murder In Robbery Attempt | Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two teenagers for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old photo studio worker by stabbing him around 18 times with a knife under Banganga police station limits, an official said on Sunday.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim to rob him of his cash, mobile phone, and other belongings.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had stopped the victim on the road with the intention of robbing him. When he resisted, they stabbed him repeatedly, leading to his death at the scene.

After committing the murder, they fled with his wallet, cash, and mobile phone. To avoid being traced, they removed and broke the SIM card and damaged the mobile phone before discarding it.

On February 12, the victim’s body was found near the railway track on MR-4 Road. He had a deep wound on his neck along with multiple sharp weapon injuries across his body.

The deceased was identified as Khojiram Narang, a native of Chhattisgarh who was residing in rented accommodation near Laxmibai Railway Station. Family members told the police that he worked at Yug Color Lab located in the Polo Ground area.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered at Banganga Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

DCP Rajesh Vyas told the media that, considering the brutality of the murder, as the victim had sustained 18 stab injuries, the police initiated a scientific and thorough investigation. More than 150 CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene were examined.

Police also questioned local shopkeepers, residents, and known offenders in the area while analysing technical evidence. Two suspects were spotted in CCTV footage, and acting on a tip-off, police detained them.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, and the police recovered the victim’s looted wallet, cash, and mobile phone from their possession, along with the motorcycle used in the crime, the knife used in the attack, and the clothes worn during the incident. Further investigation in the case is underway.