 Indore News: 180 Caught, Driving Under Alcohol Influence
Indore News: 180 Caught, Driving Under Alcohol Influence

Around 180 people were booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence of alcohol, while action was taken against 360 for various violations such as using modified silencers, missing number plates, black films and fancy number plates. Several motorcycles were seized during the drive.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police late on Friday night carried out a security drive under the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) to control crime and keep antisocial elements in check. During the action, 180 people driving/riding vehicles under influence of alcohol were also caught.

The police teams conducted surprise checks in crime-prone hotspots of zones 1, 2, and 3. Senior officers and local station in-charges led the operation which included strict barricading and monitoring of suspicious individuals, vehicles and sensitive locations such as religious places and city entry-exit points.

During the operation, the police executed more than 162 pending warrants, including arrest, permanent and bailable warrants. Special action was also taken against drunk driving and traffic violations.

Indore News: DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi Inspects Rajwada To Streamline Traffic, Parking
The police also registered cases against people consuming drugs and alcohol in public places and booked five cases under the NDPS Act. Eighteen cases related to illegal liquor sale and consumption were also registered.

Action was taken against two house owners for not providing tenant information. The police said that flag marches and held community meetings were also held to spread awareness about drug abuse and cyber fraud.

