MP News: Department of Public Relations Witnesses Fifth Change In Two Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Public Relations (DPR) has again witnessed a change. It has been the fifth change in the department in two years.

In a transfer list of IAS officers issued at 2am on Saturday, Manish Singh was given the charge of the Public Relations Department.

When the state government was formed, Singh was the commissioner of the department.

Afterwards, Vivek Porwal, Sandeep Yadav, Sudam Khade, and Deepak Saxena held the command of the department.

In the transfer list, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav preserved the respect of the officers loyal to him.

Saxena, who was shifted from Public Relations, was posted as excise commissioner.

Similarly, Sandeep Yadav, who was the principal secretary (PS) of the health department, was sent to the forest department.

After the release of the transfer list, the additional chief secretary, Ashok Barnwal, has been overloaded.

Together with the health department, Barnwal is holding the charge of the environment department, DG of Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation (EPCO), and commissioner of agricultural production.

As 2026 is observed as Krishi Varsh (the Year of Agriculture), changes have been made in the position of commissioner of agriculture. Umashankar Bhargava was transferred as director of agriculture.

The commissioner of the excise department, Abhijeet Agrawal, who completed almost two years in office, was shifted as managing director of Markfed. There had been speculations that the Agarwal might be shifted.

The next transfer list of IAS officers may be released after the budget session. Several collectors may be given fresh postings in the upcoming list.

At present, the collectors cannot be transferred because of the SIR. The work of SIR will be completed by the time the budget session and Holi festival end.

Afterwards, there may be another big administrative reshuffle.