Indore News: Crackdown On Loud Djs, FIR Against 2 Operators | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration took a tough stand against the uncontrolled use of sound amplifying devices in the city on Saturday. The admin seized two DJ systems and filed FIR against the operators.

Collector and District Magistrate Shivam Verma is continuously campaigning against those violating the prohibitory orders issued to prevent noise pollution.

An administrative team arrived at the site and took action following a complaint of loud DJ being played in Shri Kunj Garden under the Tejaji Nagar police station limits in Bichaulli sub-division. The DJ equipment was seized and prohibitory action was taken against operator Vikas Daane. The action was taken by SDM Ajay Bhushan Shukla and his revenue team.

Similarly, at Chandragupta Square in the Hiranagar police station area, a team of the Malharganj SDM seized a DJ and initiated the process of filing an FIR against the operator after finding violations of the prescribed noise limit.

Administration warned

The district administration has clarified that sound amplifying devices should be used in wedding ceremonies, social events, and other functions only within the prescribed time limits and noise standards. Violators will face confiscation, punitive action and FIRs.