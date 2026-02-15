MP News: Farmers Learn About New Techniques In Stubble Management, Soil Testing | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1,500 farmers were educated about processing techniques, stubble management, soil testing and other farm-related topics during the three-day agricultural fair which concluded on Saturday in Dhar district.

The Millet Branding Gallery emerged as the main attraction on the final day. More than 85 exhibitions were put up at the exhibition and modern farm equipment worth over Rs 40 lakh was purchased.

The gallery showcased Srianna seeds including sorghum, millet, kodo-kutki and ragi, along with value-added products such as papad, khakhra, noodles, poha, parmal and biscuits. Farmers were informed about processing techniques that could help them earn up to three times higher profits.

Deputy director of Agriculture Gyan Singh Mohaniya advised farmers to sow summer crops like peanuts, sesame, millet, black gram and green gram. He also advised farmers to cultivate long-staple cotton during kharif season using high-density planting, with quality seeds to be provided through Seema Cotton

Association after meeting government targets. Farmers were encouraged to create a Farm ID through AgriStake to access agricultural schemes.

Dr SS Chauhan of Krishi Vigyan Kendra advised farmers to do mandatory soil testing and use fertiliser in a balanced manner. Experts shared knowledge on millet nutrition, fertiliser e-systems, stubble management, fisheries and horticulture schemes such as MIDH and the Prime Minister’s irrigation initiatives. In the conclusion, awards and appreciation certificates were distributed to participants and exhibitors.