Indore News: Corporators To Take Cleanliness Lessons Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step toward strengthening innovation and public participation in urban cleanliness, Indore Municipal Corporation is set to organise a comprehensive Cleanliness Practice Session and Clean Ward Ranking Orientation Workshop for elected corporators on Monday.

The workshop will be held at the RRR Centre, Kesarbagh, starting at 10:30, in the presence of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

The municipal commissioner, Council Chairman, members of the Mayor-in-Council and all corporators will also be in attendance.

Sharing details of the initiative, health in-charge Ashwini Shukla said the objective of the workshop is to align ward-level planning, implementation and monitoring with the benchmarks of the Swachh Survekshan. The initiative aims to further strengthen the city’s sanitation system by making it more result-oriented and efficient.

During the session, a detailed presentation will be made on the 400-point Clean Ward Ranking toolkit. Corproators will be oriented on evaluation parameters such as cleanliness, solid waste management, public participation, source segregation, RRR activities, and other sanitation standards.

The process is expected to encourage healthy competition among wards and enhance citizen engagement.

It will formally inaugurate the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre at Kesarbagh. The programme will witness the official launch of “Indore RRR Talent (Digital)”, a new digital platform designed to promote innovation, technological participation, and local talent in the city’s cleanliness and development initiatives.