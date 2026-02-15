MP News: Bagh Police Crack Ten-Day Robbery | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police on Sunday arrested one accused involved in a robbery, while two others remain absconding.

The incident occurred on February 2 when the complainant was travelling in his pickup vehicle to Badhaniya market.

Near Bhamori square, three persons intercepted his vehicle, brandished a sharp weapon and looted Rs 80,000 in cash along with a mobile phone before fleeing. Based on the complaint, Bagh police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Dhar SP Mayank Awasthi directed officials to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest. A team led by Bagh station in charge Kailash Chauhan launched an investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Rahul, a resident of Pipri, who was allegedly trying to sell the stolen mobile phone. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered the mobile phone and Rs 5,000 in cash. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two accused.

With Pic: 15 Feb - Bagh - tribal

Tribal group protests alleged false case

A tribal organisation staged a two-hour protest at Bagh police station on Sunday, alleging that a Pipri youth was falsely implicated in a recent robbery case. The demonstration began around 1 pm, with protesters demanding a fair probe and calling for the SP to visit the spot.

The protest relates to the February 2 robbery on Bandhaniya Road, in which Rahul of Pipri was arrested. The organisation claimed Rahul was not present at the scene and cited CCTV footage as proof.

Bagh station in charge Kailash Chauhan heard the grievances but said police acted on evidence and the matter can be contested in court. Later, Tanda station in charge Sanjay Rawat intervened, after which the protest was withdrawn.