 MP News: Devpath Temple, Where Gods Began The Narmada Parikrama
According to archaeological records, the temple was constructed around the 12th century and later renovated in the 18th century, built on the Guptaratha architectural plan. Several saints, including Shri Shri 1008 Brahmalin Bhagavatanandji Maharaj, Virakt Kuti Khedighat, and Vivek Maharaj Nagpur, have also performed penance here.

Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): At the far end of Kukshi tehsil in Dhar district, the 12th-century Devpath Shiva Temple stands on a single massive rock in Bodhwara village along the sacred Narmada River.

A Sri Yantra carved into the rock forms the temple’s base, with the revered Devpath Shivalinga enshrined above it. According to Shiva Purana and Skanda Purana scriptures, gods began the Narmada Parikrama from this holy site and installed the Shivalinga after invoking Lord Shiv.

A small pit atop the Shivalinga mysteriously refills with water even after being cleaned.

Unique confluence of Shiva and Shakti

The temple represents a divine union of Shiva and Shakti. Built upon the Shri Yantra, symbolizing Goddess Parvati, it is believed to be one of the only temples in the country where a Shivalinga is installed directly over a Sri Yantra. Devotees therefore worship both Shiva and Shakti here with equal reverence.

article-image

However, after construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam, it has now been declared a submerged area. Despite relocation efforts, villagers insisted that the divine temple must remain untouched to preserve its timeless sanctity.

Devotees from far and wide visit Devpath Linga during the month of Shravan and on Shivratri and Lord Shiv showers his blessings on the devotees.

MP News: Devpath Temple, Where Gods Began The Narmada Parikrama
