MP News: Bullock Cart Falls Into Well After Finishing 2nd In Race

Bullock Cart Falls Into Well After Finishing 2nd In Race

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A bullock cart fell into a well after winning the second prize in a race in Khandwa on Saturday evening. The farmer and his bulls were saved, but the cart was damaged.

The incident happened in Borkheda village in the Khalwa region during the Jogi Baba Fair. A bullock cart race was organised with an entry fee of Rs 3,100. The cart from Bhilkhedi village finished second and won a prize of Rs 31,000.

However, while the cart was slowing down, the rope snapped abruptly. The farmer lost control of the bulls on the way back home, causing the cart to deviate. The farmer rescued himself by leaping from the cart. The two bulls and the escaped cart then tumbled into a nearby well.

Villagers quickly gathered and used ropes to safely pull both bulls from the well. A major tragedy was averted as the well was not deep.

Village watchman Radhe said the Jogi Baba fair is held every year with public support. Besides bullock cart races, the fair includes comedy shows and folk-art performances. Seven prizes were given during the race.

The first prize was Rs 51,000, second prize Rs 31,000 and third prize Rs 21,000.