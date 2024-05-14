 Bhopal: Mentally Challenged Woman Rescued After 1.6 Years Of Captivity In Laharpura
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police rescued a mentally challenged woman from a house situated in an agriculture field in Laharpura under Govindpura police station, police said on Tuesday. The woman was held captive for about 1.6 years in the house. She was rescued by the members of social organisations and Laxmi Narayan Anandam Club with the help of police.

According to ASI Sunita Patel, member of Juvenile Justice Board Kripashankar Choubey informed police that a woman was kept in an agriculture field of Barkhera Pathani in Laharpur. The team reached the spot and found the woman in a poor state of health. As she was not given food for many days, she was weak and had lost her weight.

The members took out her from the house, gave her a bath and shaved her head. Later, she was admitted to Hamidia Hospital. The family members including her husband, son and mother-in-law were given instructions to take care of her in future. The family members told police that she was kept inside the house, because whenever they used to go near her, she got aggressive and attacked them. Finding no way out, they locked her in a room so that she could not harm them and others.

