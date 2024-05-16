MP Road Mishap: 4 Dead, 7 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Dry Canal In Sheopur; Family Was On Way To Kuldevi Temple For Son’s ‘Mundan’

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and seven sustained injuries after a tractor trolley overturned into a dry canal in on Thursday morning. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The victim family was on their way to Kuldevi temple Bhampura for the child's tonsure ceremony.

According to the police, Suraj, the one and a half year old son of farmer Bhup Singh Mali, resident of Khirkhiri village, was to be tonsured. About 60 members of the family were going to Kuldevi temple Bhampura in two tractor trolleys. While passing through the bridge, the brakes of a tractor stuck after which the tractor went out of control. The tractor trolley fell into the canal built on the Chambal river.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took all the injured to the nearby Dhodhar Primary Hospital. When the condition became serious, everyone was referred to Sheopur District Hospital. Jitendra son Hukum Mali, Pooni Bai wife Kedar Lal, Rachna daughter of Hukum Mali and Kalli wife of Bhanwar Lal Mali died during treatment. All of them were residents of Dangipura police station Dhodhar.

Dhodhar police station in-charge Ramvaran Singh Tomar said that the Mali family was going to Bhampura to get the child tonsured. They were also taking food for the Bhandara. The matter is being investigated.