MP: Bus Gets Stuck In Overflowing Drain In Tikamgarh, Passengers Jump Into Knee-Deep Waters For Life

MP: Passenger Bus Gets Stuck In Overflowing Drain In Tikamgarh, People Jump Off To Save Lives |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus got stuck in an overflowing drain in Tikamgarh due to heavy rain on Thursday. The passengers saved their lives by jumping into the knee-deep waters.

The bus was carrying more than 60 passengers.

The matter pertains to Jevra village where Tikamgarh-Jhansi highway got submerged in water after rain lashed parts of the district.

Notably, in the last 24 hours, more than 2 inches of rain was recorded in Datia. Monsoon is still three days away, but pre-monsoon activity due to the 'Biparjoy' cyclone is causing rain in parts of the state.

In another incident, water entered the house of former minister, Late Brajendra Singh Rathore in Prithvipur (Niwari). There are also reports of three to four houses getting washed away in rain in the district.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon will arrive in the state by June 25.