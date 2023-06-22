On Camera: 2 Students Shoot At Teacher Outside Coaching Center In Morena, Condition Critical

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A coaching teacher was shot in broad daylight in Morena on Thursday. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the clip is now going viral on social media.

The teacher is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

According to information, two students came on bike and allegedly shot their former teacher Girwar Kushwaha on road.

Injured Girwar Kushwaha during treatment |

Teacher Stopped Letting Them In Class Over Fee Dues

CSP Atul Singh, Morena said, "We received the information at 11-11:15 am. During interrogation of the victim's family, it was found that both of the accused used to study in the same coaching 3 years ago and were chased away for non-payment of fees. Today, they came and shot the teacher while having a conversation. A case has been registered against the students under section 307-- attempt to murder.

Further investiagtion is underway.