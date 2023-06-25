Indore: Smriti Irani Targets Gandhi Family Over ‘Underdeveloped’ Amethi 

Union Minister Smriti Irani addressing a political meeting on Saturday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday targeted the Gandhi family for neglecting developments in Amethi all these years when the family represented the Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament.

She said, “People were oblivious to the potential that Amethi holds. The scope of Amethi’s development never came to light so long as it was the pocket borough of the Gandhi family.”

Now “I am representing Amethi in Parliament whose 98 per cent of the population resides in rural areas. Even after winning in the constituency for 50 years, the Gandhi family failed to develop the area.

Everyone was of a view that Amethi would be no less than Singapore, but when I was elected, 80% people had no electricity connections while around 4.5 lakh people were homeless” she said. Irani claimed that in the last four years of her serving as MP, 2 lakh toilets were constructed in Amethi while 90,000 houses were constructed under the PMAY scheme.

She termed the opposition parties’ meeting in Patna as a plan to forge an alliance against the BJP as “wolves hunt in packs.’ She said these parties are putting the nation’s future at stake.

“Modi is on the target, you people are. The meeting at Patna does not only intend to target the nation’s future but is a selfish motive as well. However, I am confident that women just need to be alerted, and this awareness would result in the failure of such attempts,” said Irani.

Modi’s visit to USA augurs well for India's development

Speaking on PM Narendra Modi’s USA visit she said the USA has proven to be a very important country for India in its quest to setting up a semiconductor supply chain and producing fighter jet engines in our own country. “It is the first time that the USA has shared its technology with a non-allied nation. Hence, the achievement is one of its kind,” said Irani.

“Modi’s visit to the USA has the power to develop India” Irani said, drawing attention to the fact that around 40 lakh Indian-origin people are working in the USA and bringing laurels for the country.

She said, “In 2021, USA had invested 51 billion dollars in India through FDI, but Indian businessmen have also invested around 40 billion dollars in the USA and have created jobs for around 4 lakh people so far.”

‘PM’s initiatives have brought great changes in country’

Irani also attended a programme at the Basketball Complex where she said "initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi like Swacch Bharat have brought great changes in the country. Toilets built in rural areas have brought great changes in the lives of common people.

A total of 11 crore toilets have been built in the nation. In an apparent attack on the Gandhi family, she said, ‘those born with a golden spoon do not know how a poor woman who works as a maid in several houses earns bread for her family.’