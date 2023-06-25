Indore: Somyagna Samrat Goswami Vrajotsav In World Book of Records London

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Somyagna Samrat Acharya Goswami Vrajotsav has been internationally recognised and praised for being the youngest Samrat performing the highest number of Somyagna. He was awarded recognition from the World Book of Records London for his virtuous, distinct, and exceptional achievement.

With a count of 51 Somyagna, he has become a centre of attention which brings him the prestigious title of ‘Somyagya Samrat’. Acharya Goswami Vrajotsav is the Acharya of Jagadguru Shri Vallabh Sampradaya. Acharya Goswami Vrajotsav is a direct descendant of Jagat Guru Vallabhacharya ji Mahaprabhu for 17 generations.

Somyagya Samrat Acharya Vrajotsav has achieved all his laurels under the guidance of his father Padma Bhushan Acharya Gokulutsav Maharaj where the duo has together performed over 142 Somyagna. The ancient Vedic yagna is one of its kind which is rarest of rare to see and is attributed to create a positive aura, cleanse the soul, and is a divine ritual.

Acharya Gokulutsav Maharaj said...

Acharya Gokulutsav Maharaj said, “Somyagna is one of the most difficult yagna where one has to learn the classical music intricately. The aim of this yagna is to bring peace in society, empower our culture, and portray the magnificent dimensions of our nation.”

Maharaj informed the Free Press that there are multiple steps in the process which magnifies yagna’s multitude of importance. He said, “The scientific inventions whose credit has been taken by the world emerge from Somyagna with Samved Gayan.”

Master of classical music and Samrat of Somyagna

Acharya Goswami Vrajotsav is a Somayagya Samrat as well as a great artist of Indian classical music singing, Haveli Sangeet, Samvedic singings, and ancient indian singing styles. He has composed over 800 poems under the pen names of "Vrajrang" and "Gururang", many of which have been published along with 200 books written over different subject matters.

Along with Shrimad Bhagwat Katha and Geetaji, he is a great speaker of Vedas, Upanishads. He is known to conduct Bhagwatji's and Veda Vedanta's discourses and Dharma Sanskar camps. He is a great scholar of Samveda and Krishnayurveda and Yagna method. He has been performing in national and international music festivals, including Khayal and Dhruvpad as well as Samveda Sangeet.

Awards and Laurels

Brahma Vidya Vachaspati

Somayajna Samrat

Sri Bhagavat Ras Sindhu

Brahmarshi

Ved Vibhushan ornamentation

Peace and Bliss Award

Sangeet Ratna Honour

World Book of Records London

Kala Achary Sanmaan

Sanskriti Gourav Sanman