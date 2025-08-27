 CDS General Anil Chauhan Highlights Sudarshan Chakra— India’s Own Iron Dome At Tri-Service Seminar In Mhow
The seminar, themed "Impact of Technology on Warfare"

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A significant announcement was made by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan during the inaugural edition of Ran Samwad, the Indian Armed Forces' first-ever Tri-Service seminar held at the Army War College in Mhow.

The seminar, themed "Impact of Technology on Warfare," gathered military practitioners, academics and industry experts to discuss future war fighting and national security.

CDS Chauhan highlighted the importance of the Sudarshan Chakra, India's proposed air defense system, which he described as "India's own Iron Dome."

He stated that the system aims to protect strategic, civilian and nationally important sites and is expected to be operational by 2035. "It will act both as a shield and a sword," he said, emphasising the need for robust infrastructure and integration of various technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics.

He explained that the Sudarshan Chakra will require a colossal amount of integration of sensors, missiles and surveillance systems. "A whole-of-nation approach will be necessary for a project of this magnitude," he added. He also mentioned the lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, which are being implemented to enhance military capabilities.

He called for India to become "Sashakt, Surakshit and Aatmanirbhar" as a developed nation, advanced in technology, ideas and practice. He emphasised the need for joint training and the integration of evolving technologies to enhance operational capabilities.

The seminar aims to generate actionable outcomes for building future-ready armed forces aligned with India's long-term national security vision. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the plenary address on the second and final day. A few joint doctrines and the technology perspective and capability roadmap will also be released during the event.

Indian Navy to acquire counter-drone systems

The Indian Navy is planning to acquire counter-drone systems and longer-range attack vectors, following Operation Sindoor, said Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti on Tuesday. He noted that changes are being made to improve combat capabilities after analysing the May 7 to 10 military conflict with Pakistan.

"We have to develop systems, especially counter UAVs," he stated. Vice Admiral Sobti emphasized that naval personnel were "raring to go" during Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

