Indore: Two Held With MD Drugs Worth Lakhs

Indore: Two held with MD drugs worth ₹1 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested two youths carrying MD drugs in a car. They allegedly confessed to bringing the drugs from another city at a cheap price to sell it at a higher price.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that acting on a tip-off, two persons from a car under MR-4 bridge were caught. During a search, more than 11 grams of MD drugs were recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Piyush Chouhan, a resident of a spa near Industry House in the city and Satyam Jain, a resident of Nariman Point area of the city.

The accused allegedly informed the police that they wanted to become rich in less time and had brought the drugs from another city to supply at a higher price to its users in the city. Their car was also seized by crime branch officials.

The accused have been booked under section 8/22 of the NDPS act and further investigation is underway. Their source of drugs is also being searched by crime branch officials.