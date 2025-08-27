27 Trainee Dy Collectors Visit Indore, Study Cleanliness Model | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of 27 trainee deputy collectors from RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management, Bhopal, visited Indore on Tuesday to study the city’s acclaimed cleanliness model.

The officers met Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma at the City Bus office.

During the visit, the delegation received a detailed presentation on Indore Municipal Corporation’s cleanliness initiatives. They observed the door-to-door waste collection system, household waste segregation practices, the functioning of the Star GTS plant and operations at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCCS) located at the City Bus office.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Commuters Risk Lives Daily To Cross Submerged Sailana Road

The team was also briefed on the success of the Indore 311 mobile application, which has enhanced citizen engagement in civic services.

Bhargav highlighted that Indore’s success in securing the top rank in national cleanliness surveys is the result of citizen participation combined with technology-driven solutions.

He encouraged the trainee officers to adopt and replicate such innovative practices in their respective districts. ‘Indore’s model is not just a city initiative but an inspiration for the entire nation,’ Bhargav remarked, emphasising that the approach could serve as a blueprint for urban administration across India.