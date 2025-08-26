Madhya Pradesh: Commuters Risk Lives Daily To Cross Submerged Sailana Road | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Sailana are struggling to commute as the Sailana–Shivgarh–Raoti–Bajna road remains completely submerged during the monsoon, posing a serious risk to daily commuters.

Earlier, overflow from the Hanuman Tal pond naturally drained via a centuries-old route past the Gangajala well and into the Maleni River, preventing waterlogging even in heavy rains.

However, locals allege that after adjacent farmland was sold, the new owner illegally built a high embankment, blocking the natural flow of water.

As a result, knee-deep waterlogging has made it extremely difficult for two- and four-wheelers to pass. Connectivity to Bagriyo Ki Khedi—a settlement of underprivileged families just 100 steps from the road—has been completely cut off, forcing children, women, and the elderly to wade through floodwater.

Public anger is mounting over administrative apathy

Despite repeated complaints and local media coverage, no corrective action has been taken. During a recent site visit by Tehsildar Kulbhushan Sharma and CMO Manoj Sharma, tensions escalated as the landowner reportedly created a ruckus, and officials left without resolving the issue.

Public anger is mounting over administrative apathy, as residents continue to risk their lives daily navigating the submerged road.