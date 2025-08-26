 Madhya Pradesh: Commuters Risk Lives Daily To Cross Submerged Sailana Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Commuters Risk Lives Daily To Cross Submerged Sailana Road

Madhya Pradesh: Commuters Risk Lives Daily To Cross Submerged Sailana Road

Knee-deep waterlogging has made it extremely difficult for two- and four-wheelers to pass

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Commuters Risk Lives Daily To Cross Submerged Sailana Road | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Sailana are struggling to commute as the Sailana–Shivgarh–Raoti–Bajna road remains completely submerged during the monsoon, posing a serious risk to daily commuters.

Earlier, overflow from the Hanuman Tal pond naturally drained via a centuries-old route past the Gangajala well and into the Maleni River, preventing waterlogging even in heavy rains.

However, locals allege that after adjacent farmland was sold, the new owner illegally built a high embankment, blocking the natural flow of water.

Read Also
Horrific! 23-Year-Old Woman Branded 50 Times With Hot Knife By Husband Over Dowry In MP's Khargone
article-image

As a result, knee-deep waterlogging has made it extremely difficult for two- and four-wheelers to pass. Connectivity to Bagriyo Ki Khedi—a settlement of underprivileged families just 100 steps from the road—has been completely cut off, forcing children, women, and the elderly to wade through floodwater.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High Alert
FPJ Exclusive| ISI Plotting Retaliatory Strikes On RSS, Ganesh Utsav: Intel Puts Agencies On High Alert
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect

Public anger is mounting over administrative apathy

Despite repeated complaints and local media coverage, no corrective action has been taken. During a recent site visit by Tehsildar Kulbhushan Sharma and CMO Manoj Sharma, tensions escalated as the landowner reportedly created a ruckus, and officials left without resolving the issue.

Public anger is mounting over administrative apathy, as residents continue to risk their lives daily navigating the submerged road.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Surgeons On Wheels Herald Medical Revolution

Indore: Surgeons On Wheels Herald Medical Revolution

Indore: Bappa Comes Home With Modaks, Music & Devotion

Indore: Bappa Comes Home With Modaks, Music & Devotion

Indore's Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty Issue Gets Bad In Taste; Bullion Traders Oppose Night Food Market,...

Indore's Iconic Sarafa Chowpatty Issue Gets Bad In Taste; Bullion Traders Oppose Night Food Market,...

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh...

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Announces Ban On Meat Sale During Key Festivals Including Ganesh...

One More Opportunity For Admission In NCTE Courses; Registrations To Open On Wednesday

One More Opportunity For Admission In NCTE Courses; Registrations To Open On Wednesday