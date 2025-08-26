Horrific! 23-Year-Old Woman Branded 50 Times With Hot Knife By Husband Over Dowry In MP's Khargone

Horrific! 23-Year-Old Woman Branded 50 Times With Hot Knife By Husband Over Dowry |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case of domestic abuse over dowry, a 23-year-old woman in Khargone was allegedly branded more than 50 times with a hot knife and brutally beaten by her husband. The victim, Khushboo, is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

The incident occurred in Avarkachh village and came to light on Tuesday. Khushboo had married Dilip Pipliya on February 2 this year.

According to her statement, Dilip—who is unemployed while his family runs a clothing shop—frequently harassed her over dowry and openly expressed his dislike for her.

On Sunday night, Dilip allegedly returned home drunk, assaulted Khushboo, and dragged her into the kitchen. He tied her hands and feet, threatened her with a weapon-like object, and repeatedly burned her with a knife heated on the gas stove.

The following morning, Khushboo told her in-laws about the attack, but they dismissed her claims, alleging she had injured herself. Her father, Lokesh Verma, confirmed the family had been aware of her ongoing harassment.

On Monday, her younger brother went to rescue her, leading to a confrontation with her in-laws. After facing threats from them, Khushboo’s family approached the Mengaon police for help. She was later admitted to the district hospital.

ASI Rekha Bhalrai of Jaitapur police station said Khushboo’s statement is being recorded and further action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.