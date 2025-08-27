277 Roads In Indore Division To Be Completed By March 31 Next Year | | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of 277 new roads in the Indore Revenue Division, covering a total stretch of 1,186.68 km, is slated for completion by March 31 next year.

A major road repair drive will also be launched immediately after the monsoon to provide smoother and safer travel for citizens.

These updates were shared during a review meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh. The meeting focused on the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and culverts under various departments in the division. Some officers also joined the discussion virtually.

During the meeting, Commissioner Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the current condition of several roads that are in urgent need of repair. He issued strict instructions to complete all ongoing road and flyover projects within the stipulated timeline and with high quality standards.

He emphasized that commuters must not face inconvenience, especially during the monsoon, and directed officials to install proper safety indicators—such as barricades, hoardings, and radium signs—around all under-construction zones.

The meeting was attended by joint commissioner development DS Randa, NHAI project director Praveen Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation divisional manager Gagan Bhabar and manager Abhilash Dhanojia, CE of Public Works Department CS Kharat, Superintendent Engineer of IMC Harsh Jaiswal etc.

Projects under review included the construction of the Indore-Ujjain six-lane road, as well as flyovers at Musakhedi Chauraha, Dewas Naka Chauraha, IT Park Chauraha, and Satyasai Chauraha.

The meeting also covered updates on several key road upgrade projects, including:

AB Road to Harsola Datoda

Amalpura–Sanvkheda–Jawar Road

Tejaji Nagar to Balwada Road

Indore-Harda Four-Lane

Indore-Dewas Six-Lane

Indore-Khalghat Four-Lane

Indore-Gujarat Four-Lane, among others.

Work continues on 17 roads and bridges in the city

It was informed during the meeting that 17 roads and bridges in the city are currently under construction as part of the Master Plan.

Officials from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing works. Currently, Indore city has a total of 3,868 km of cement concrete roads and 205 km of bitumen roads that fall under regular maintenance.