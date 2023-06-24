Madhya Pradesh: Soni Trashes Congress Leader Allegation Against MLA, Demands Apology

FPJ

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): BJP convener of Jaora assembly segment Mahesh Soni has trashed Congress leader Virendra Singh Solanki’s accusation against local MLA over corruption in school construction in Dhodhar village.

Soni said that Solanki’s false claim against MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey’s was indicative of falling political discourse.

He reminded Congress leader that Alot had turned into a den of criminals (anti-social elements) during his mother Vishnu Kunwar Solanki’s tenure as civic body president. Besides, Vishnu Kunwar and CMO were also booked under sections 420,467,468, 471 and 409 of the IPC over embezzlement of Rs 96 Lakh funds in 2016.

“Today Solanki is demanding district-status for Jaora but kept mum during 15-month Kamal Nath government in 2018,” he said and added, “MLA Pandey had been working hard to get the district-status irrespective of the party in power.”

Accusing Solanki of tarnishing MLA’s image, he claimed that during Covid period, the Congress leader faked social service among the people but pleaded before MLA Pandey for oxygen, beds and other arrangements,. Demanding an apology over false allegation,

Soni threatened to expose Solanki over alleged financial irregularities in Alot town (Ratlam district).