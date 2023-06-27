'Make Law Against Those Who Abandon Their Wives': Owaisi After PM Modi Speaks On UCC And Triple Talaq

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Twitter@AIMIM

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM batted for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and attacked the supporters of Triple Talaq. The Prime Minister spoke on a range of issues and made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code saying "two laws for members of one family is not feasible". PM Modi also criticised those "supporting" Triple Talaq and said that if Triple Talaq were integral to Islam, then howcome Pakistan didn't have it? Hitting out at PM's comments, Owaisi said, "Why is Modi ji getting so much inspiration from the laws of Pakistan? You (Modi) even made a law against triple talaq here (India), but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who run away leaving their wives even after marriage."

Speaking in the poll bound state of Madhya Pradesh and with less than a year to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi made a strong case for the UCC and said, "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics."

"Those who are supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters," said PM Modi.

"Triple talaq doesn't just do injustice to daughters, it does injustice to the families too and whole families get ruined. If triple talaq is an essential part of Islam, then why was it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia," PM Modi said. The PM's comments on UCC and Triple Talaq is bound to elicit reactions from opposition political parties with polls in several states and the general elections 2024 less than a year away.